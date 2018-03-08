Manchester United 'facing battle to keep Anthony Martial as Juventus plot summer transfer'

345

Antony Martial in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Juventus want to land Anthony Martial this summer, according to reports.

In-form Martial has found consistency in his game this season and has emerged as one of United's key men, ahead of the likes of Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

But following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, Juve are reportedly hoping to exploit the fact he knows his time in the team could be limited.

The Times claim that Juve are ready to pounce and make an offer for the Frenchman.

Martial's current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of next season.

However, as to whether Jose Mourinho will let Martial leave is something to be watched given that the Frenchman has been pivotal to the Red Devils in digging out points.

Manchester United on the other hand has been linked with Juventus star Paulo Dybala. This could open up leeway for the English giants to try and pull a player-plus-cash deal as they did with Alexis Sanchez and Heinrikh Mkhitaryan, who moved to Arsenal as the latter came to Old Trafford.