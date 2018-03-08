Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

By Ernest Ndunda Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 00:00
Bandari Fc Player Anthony Wambani displays his trophies at Mombasa's Mbaraki sports club grounfds in Mombasa County on Wednesday,07th March,2018.Wambani was voted the February 2018 Footballer of the month in a monthly awards programe by the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Bandari’s Anthony Wambani is the Kenya Premier league player of the month for February.

Wambani, 18, overcame strong opposition to beat Gor Mahia’s Meddie Kagere and Mathare United’s Chris Oduor for the award, which Bandari last won two years ago through defender Mohammed Shariff.

Wambani garnered 18 votes against Oduor’s and Kagere’s 16 and 14 respectively. The Mombasa county executive for sports, Kyalo Munyoki, flanked by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Vice Chairman James Magayi and a representative from SportPesa, Triza Akoth, and LG’s Ferdinand Kimathi handed Wambani the trophy, which came along with Sh100,000 and a 49-inch television set at Mbaraki Sports Club. The team was also given Sh50,000.

Wambani said the award was a boost to his morale. “This award has given me more confidence to play better in the league,” he said. Wambani scored two goals when Bandari upset Sofapaka 3-0 and went ahead to score his third goal this season against Wazito in a match that the dockers won 1-0.

Munyoki said the county government would support teams such as Bandari.

Separately, Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo said last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia had not affected his team.

BANDARI ANTHONY WAMBANI KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE
Next Story
Russia face permanent IAAF ban
RELATED STORIES
Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil
Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka
Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50
LATEST STORIES
Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

More Stories
Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Brave Gor fail to crack Esperance

Brave Gor fail to crack Esperance

Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Gor Mahia draw at home with Tunisian side Esperance

Gor Mahia draw with Tunisian side Esperance in Machakos

Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put