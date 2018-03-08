Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

207

Bandari Fc Player Anthony Wambani displays his trophies at Mombasa's Mbaraki sports club grounfds in Mombasa County on Wednesday,07th March,2018.Wambani was voted the February 2018 Footballer of the month in a monthly awards programe by the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Bandari’s Anthony Wambani is the Kenya Premier league player of the month for February.

Wambani, 18, overcame strong opposition to beat Gor Mahia’s Meddie Kagere and Mathare United’s Chris Oduor for the award, which Bandari last won two years ago through defender Mohammed Shariff.

Wambani garnered 18 votes against Oduor’s and Kagere’s 16 and 14 respectively. The Mombasa county executive for sports, Kyalo Munyoki, flanked by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Vice Chairman James Magayi and a representative from SportPesa, Triza Akoth, and LG’s Ferdinand Kimathi handed Wambani the trophy, which came along with Sh100,000 and a 49-inch television set at Mbaraki Sports Club. The team was also given Sh50,000.

Wambani said the award was a boost to his morale. “This award has given me more confidence to play better in the league,” he said. Wambani scored two goals when Bandari upset Sofapaka 3-0 and went ahead to score his third goal this season against Wazito in a match that the dockers won 1-0.

Munyoki said the county government would support teams such as Bandari.

Separately, Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo said last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia had not affected his team.

ALSO READ: Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil