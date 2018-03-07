PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

By Reuters Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 00:58
PSG 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal helping them to a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germain on Tuesday as the 12-time European champions went through 5-2 on aggregate.

Ronaldo headed home seven minutes into the second half and Casemiro added a second 10 minutes from time against a toothless PSG, who were without their injured talisman Neymar and had Marco Verratti sent off for a second booking in the 66th minute.

Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after his goal

Ronaldo scored for the ninth Champions League game in a row, matching Ruud van Nistelrooy's record in the competition, before PSG striker Edinson Cavani equalised with 19 minutes left, only for Casemiro to give Real victory at the Parc des Princes.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who are 15 points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga, were solid throughout as the home side rarely threatened and fully deserved their win.

Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants
PSG vs Real Madrid…Confirmed lineups, predictions and stopping Ronaldo
What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Atletico lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp

