Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

KTN Home Channel will broadcast the Champions League clash between Manchester city and Basel at the Etihad Stadium with coverage starting from 10:45pm on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's City are virtually through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 4-0 win over Swiss side Basel in the first leg of their last 16 encounter last month.

City, who are unbeaten at home this season, scoring 61 goals in 18 wins and two draws, are likely to make changes to their starting line-up. Gabriel Jesus could be back

Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure could make a rare start for City while Claudio Bravo, Danilo and Phil Foden are expected to feature.

Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have all returned to training with Benjamin Mendy likely to miss out the clash.

Meanwhile, Basel are unbeaten in 10 matches on their travels, winning their last five and scoring 22 times.

Basel will be without key midfielder Taulant Xhaka, who is suspended, while Raoul Petretta and Luca Zuffi could be involved.

