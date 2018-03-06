Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

349

Matic scored a match-winning volley against Crystal Palace in stoppage time [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United summer signing from Chelsea Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

United were two goals down courtesy to goals from Palace’s Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt but the Serbian midfielder opened his Manchester United goals account with a stunning volley in stoppage time from 25 yards that was out reach of the Palace shot-stopper and found the back of the net to give United a 3-2 win over The Eagles. Chris Smalling scored the first United goal of the game before Lukaku equalized the scores with only 14 minutes to the final whistle. Matic celebrates after scoring the match-winning goal for United [Photo: Courtesy]

However, the 29-year-old happily and surprisingly downplayed his important contribution to the team’s win saying it’s not his job to score goals but he is happy for the three points from the match.

“After the second goal it was very difficult for us to come back, we showed character and did exactly what the manager wanted us to do," he said as reported by UK outlet Express

"He said at half-time we had to do more.

“I’m happy I’ve scored my first goal for Manchester United, I know it’s not my job but I’m glad it got us the three points." He added.

Matic thinks it's not his job to score but happy with the three points [Photo: Courtesy]

The victory marks the first time United turned around a two-goal shortfall since their victory against Hull in 2013 and the first time they scored a 90th minute winner since Rashford’s goal against Hull in 2016.

United are now geared up for their showdown with third place Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.