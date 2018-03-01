Arsenal fans call for Manchester City fixture to be postponed - and it's not just because of the snow

345

Arsenal players react after 3-0 loss to Man City [Photo: Courtesy]

Storm Emma has taken over England - and Arsenal fans couldn't be more delighted.

The Gunners take on Manchester City at the Emirates on Thursday night and snow is threatening the fixture.

But despite the blizzard-like conditions, Arsenal this morning confirmed the Premier League clash would still take place, much to their fans disgust.

The fixture in north London takes place just four days after the Gunners' humiliation at Wembley.

Manchester City brushed aside Arsene Wenger's men 3-0 in the Carabao Cup final, thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Gary Neville described Arsenal's performance as a 'disgrace' and fans couldn't help but agree with the Manchester United legend.

And it appears some supporters are still a little wounded from the weekend and would really rather Thursday night's fixture be called off.

One fan tweeted: "It’s just dawned on me Arsenal have City tonight. Please snow all day n get called off will ya we need some time off from this misery!!"

While another supporter added: "If the Arsenal game gets called off then this snow was a mercy."

Arsenal is sixth-placed and they risk missing out again on playing Champions League football next season should they fail to turn their season around this time.

Arsene Wenger on his side, has maintained that he will only leave if the club decides to terminate his contract, but will not quit the club as through resignation.

The Frenchman brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Heinrikh Mkhitaryan on a swap deal, to leverage Arsenal’s faltering season.

However, the duo are yet to hit the ground running and reward the faith that the London club have bestowed upon them by taking them to the side.