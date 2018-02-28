Schools: Can Upper Hill handle pressure?

77

Laiser Hill's Robert Tasire (left) challenges Deng Garang of Upper Hill School in their final match during Kenya Secondary Schools Term 1 games at Nairobi School on Saturday, April 15, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Will Upper Hill maintain their bullish dominance? Can they survive after the departure of former principal Peter Orero?

These have been lingering questions on the minds of many secondary school sports fans.

Since this year's Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One games began at the Sub-County level a fortnight ago, focus has been on Upper Hill, who for over a decade, established themselves as the city’s schools sports powerhouse.

They have been the undisputed Nairobi basketball kings. They have also enjoyed success in rugby 15s, rugby Sevens, hockey and football. They have three national basketball titles and one East Africa gong.

Their success is attributed to the experience of one man; Orero, who was recently elected KSSSA chairman.

Orero was the school’s principal until last year when he was transferred to Dagoretti High School.

Upper Hill face an acid test as they seek to prove their mettle. [Elizabeth Mburugu]