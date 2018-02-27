Lottery winners whose jackpot fell short

349

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

While reading the news about someone who hit the jackpot and suddenly became rich, envy instantly steps in. But we never ask ourselves what’s happened to the lucky ones then? Read this article and find out that not all of them lived happily ever after.

Lara and Roger Griffiths: a dream burned down to the ground

Before winning $2.76 million in the lottery in 2005, the couple Lara and Roger hardly argued. They lived in harmony and mutual understanding. The money allowed them to realize the main dream of their lives: husband and wife bought a huge house for a million dollars, and the remaining money was spent on a luxurious Porsche.

Unfortunately, six years later, the story was over: Roger took his Porsche and disappeared into thin air after Lara accused him of adultery with another woman. The 14-year-old marriage came to an end, and the dream house burned down in a monstrous fire.

Martin and Kay Tott won $5 million but lost the ticket

Spouses Martin and Kay Tott from the UK were lucky to win $ 5 million in 1994, but unfortunately, the couple lost the ticket.

The troubles could have been avoided if the husband and wife had declared their loss in time. They could do this only within 30 days of the results announcement. So this victory became the biggest undeclared win in the history of lotteries.

“The very idea that you can get such money is very liberating. But when you find out that it will not work, you feel the opposite feeling,” - shared Kay. "It takes away your power and puts your marriage to a serious test. It was the most cruel torture of all possible.”

Evelyn Adams blew all her winnings in the casino

Helen won the lottery twice - in 1985 and 1986, that's certainly a lucky streak. But the amount of $ 5.4 million burned a hole in the woman’s pocket. She wanted more. She travelled to Atlantic City, went to the casino and ... tapped out all her money! Just imagine what this lady could have done if there had been internet and online casino in those days.

William Post: betrayal by loved ones

William Bud Post won even more: a lucky hand pulled a ticket of the Pennsylvania lottery with $16.2 million. It was in 1988, and by 1989, Bud did not just spend all the money, he was in debt.

"I wish that this never happened," confesses Post. "It was just a nightmare."

His ex-girlfriend easily persuaded him to share the winnings with her, and his own brother hired a killer, in the hope that after Bud's death he will fall heir to the property. Post invested money in several family businesses, but all went bankrupt, so he had to get into debt. Having suffered from the mental breakdown, Bud was later imprisoned for putting a gun to the head of the debt collector.

Fortunately, Bud somehow got out of this situation and happily lived on a humble wage, fearfully shuddering at the memories of the time when he had to think where to put 16 million.