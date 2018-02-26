Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

By AFP Monday, February 26th 2018 at 18:35
Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger
 

Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitulation to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Arsene Wenger's side crumbled 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday and languish 10 points off the top four in the Premier League, with the Europa League their only chance of silverware this season.

Wenger is under contract at Arsenal until 2019 but a failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight year would ramp up pressure for him to step down.

Asked on-air after the game about whether replacing Wenger would appeal to him, the Sky Sports pundit, who is also a member of Belgium's coaching staff, said: "I still have a job to do with Belgium, but let's see what's going to happen.

"It will be a dream for me, but I'm still with Belgium.

"Interested? Yes, who wouldn't be? But I can't talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still and my job that I'm doing right now with Belgium. But who wouldn't be interested?"

Henry, who was brought to Arsenal by Wenger in 1999, believes a lack of consistency is the key to the club's troubles, with the Gunners having lost six games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

"With Arsene, what is difficult is when you have bad momentum," the 40-year-old told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"The consistency is not always there and you need to be consistent. You need to also sometimes have some good games away from home.

"The feeling with the fans is that you cannot brag about the win because next week we might be in trouble.

"What's difficult when you start to lose is getting that energy and commitment back. When you don't win the league for a long time -- 14 years running -- that doesn't help."

ARSENAL THIERRY HENRY MANCHESTER CITY
Next Story
Boxer Scott Westgarth dies after winning fight
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee
Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup
Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others
LATEST STORIES
Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitula

Boxer Scott Westgarth dies after winning fight

who collapsed after winning a fight Saturday night, has

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up.

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

England team rocked by sex pest claims as FA launches investigation

England's football team has been rocked over sex pest allegations against a backroom worker, it was reported last night

More Stories
Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitula

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee

The north London club have now lost a record six League Cup finals -- three under Arsene Wenger who has never won the trophy.

Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kocha mpya wa Harambee Stars kuteuliwa
    Pacha wa umri wa miaka minne mjini Kisumu ambao wamejitosa kwenye mchezo wa gofu
    Willfreight Express Cargo Services set to deliver World Cup Trophy at JKIA
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action