Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

By Robin Toskin Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

An unusual calm has engulfed AFC Leopards den. Outside, especially on social media, murmurs are rising above the din of tens of the faithful fans who have watched Ingwe’s four competitive matches this season.

A tame display in their 1-0 loss to eternal rivals Gor Mahia in the KPL Super Cup was followed by 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers.

And aggregate loss on away goal rule to Madagascar’ Fosa Juniors in the preliminary round of Confederation Cup has left fans frustrated by the lack of ferocity in attack despite a busy transfer activity in January.

Although coach Robert Matano insists it is a matter of time before his felines get off the leash, there is a palpable feeling his signings are at best, journeymen seeking to revive their declining careers.

AFC’s foreign legion

Ugandan Baker Lukooya arrived from Soana, Isaac Oduro (Hearts of Oak/Ghana), Henry Uche (Shooting Stars/Nigeria), Prince Arko (Sekondi Hasaacas/Ghana), Eric Kwabena Bekoe of Ghana also landed at the Den via Kafr El Sheikh of Egypt.

The foreign legion’s contribution to the team has divided opinion of the club’s followers. Add that to the signing of former Gor Mahia combative midfielder Collins ‘Gatusso’ Okoth, striker Ezekiel Odera and the grumbles rise a decibel higher.

“I have full confidence in the players especially now that scouting for the players was dictated by available funds for transfer,” Matano told Standard Sports in a recent interview.

And when Matano and his technical bench are rummaging through the den in search of that spark, arch-rivals Ulinzi Stars have their bayonets trained at them this tomorrow.

Handled by former Waterworks and Gor Mahia midfielder Danstan Nyaudo, Ulinzi Stars poses the greatest threat to Matano’s bid to turn around Ingwe before it is too late.

AFC Leopards stopped Ulinzi Stars’ four-game winning streak over them courtesy of a 2-2 draw in 2016 following up with another scoreless draw last year before winning 1-0 on October 17 last year.

Ulinzi Stars’ hot and cold start to the season will, however, encourage AFC Leopards to go for the army men’s jugular.

AFC LEOPARDS GOR MAHIA KPL
Next Story
Vihiga Queens tipped to retain women title
RELATED STORIES
Zambia's Devils take on Gor today
KPL players betting against their own teams
Millions awaits Gor Mahia
LATEST STORIES
Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Zambia's Devils take on Gor Mahia

Rich menu on the cards

A lot at stake in Kenya Cup’s penultimate stage as champions KCB host Kabras in Ruaraka

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

More Stories
Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Zambia's Devils take on Gor Mahia

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

KPL players betting against their own teams

visiting betting cybers ahead of the team’s matches, saying any losses registered after t

Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

Spanish side Villarreal’s Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo was charged on Thursday with offences including attempted murder, robbery and illegal posse

Millions awaits Gor Mahia

League champions chase history in continental football

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United versus Sevilla squad revealed, absentees and predictions

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    EA Safari rally launches mini classic rally in tribute to Jaideep Vohra
    Kenya Rugby Sevens team Shujaa visit Bidco before taking a flight for Las Vegas
    Kilifi County rallies for sponsorship for Dhow race slotted for early 2018
    Madereva wahiri nchini kushiriki mbio za magari