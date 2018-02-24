Safaricom to power mini classic rally

By Standard Sports Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

In tribute to JS Vohra (pinky), East African Safari Rally limited is hosting a ‘mini classic’ rally between August 16 and 19.

Safaricom has paired up with East African Safari Rally Ltd to run the event. The rally will start from Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi to conclude at Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru.

EASR Limited Director Raju Kishinani said the entry fee is Sh21,000 per car and all the proceeds of the entry fee will be presented to the family of JS Vohra to donate to a charity organisation of their choice.

Safaricom Director, Consumer Business, Sylvia Mulinge said: “Safaricom co-sponosred the 8th Edition of the East Africa Safari Classic Rally, which ended on December 1 after 9 intense days. The success of the 8th Edition was, however, blighted by the sad news that one of East Africa’s Safari Classic rally’s greatest icons, Jaideep Singh Vohra, had passed away on his way to watch the Marathon Rally. Losing an iconic rally director was heartbreaking. The team thought of how he would have liked to be remembered and to him the success of the eighth edition of East Africa Safari Classic rally, was important. It is through the spirit of greatness and toughness that he led the team with that the organisers resumed the race in his honour.”

“This year, the team continues to celebrate him and will organise a mini classic rally in memory of the late JS. We are happy to be part of the team. We are glad that the rally fraternity invited us to be part of the mini classic rally and we are counting on everyone in this room,” he said.

