Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

By Mirror Friday, February 23rd 2018 at 20:50
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jose Mourinho was reportedly involved in a furious training ground row with Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder started on the bench in the Champions League draw with Sevilla.

There have been reports of a bust-up in recent weeks and Pogba has raised his concerns with Mourinho.

But the Sun reports Mourinho made it clear in no uncertain terms that he is the boss and makes the big calls over his side.

Will he leave United this summer?

Jose Mourinho is ready to make peace with arch-rival Antonio Conte on Sunday.

The Manchester United manager and his Chelsea opposite number have been involved in a bitter war of words during this season.

The two bosses have exchanged vicious barbs over recent months, but Mourinho is set to try to bury the hatchet when they finally come face-to-face at Old Trafford.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

He is said to be ready to adhere to the traditional pre-match protocol of shaking hands with Conte, despite their differences.

Jose Mourinho is trying to “sting” Paul Pogba back into form, according to William Gallas.

The £89million Manchester United midfielder only came on in the Champions League draw with Seville after an injury to Ander Herrera.

Former Chelsea star Gallas claimed his former boss is dropping his star player to focus his mind.

“I had Mourinho for two years at Chelsea and he was with me like he was with the other players,” said Gallas.

“He had the habit of stinging the players into action but I think if he stings you it is because he rates you and he thinks you have quality and he wants you at 100 per cent.

