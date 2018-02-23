Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

By Mirror Friday, February 23rd 2018 at 17:59
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Ander Herrera will be ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Sevilla on Wednesday.

The midfielder played only 17 minutes of the Champions League tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium before being replaced by Paul Pogba.

The Spaniard will of course now miss Sunday's crunch clash against Chelsea and almost certainly the second leg against Sevilla too.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Speaking prior to the clash at Old Trafford, Mourinho said: "Ander Herrera is out. I don’t know how long for – two, three, four, five, six weeks – I don’t know, but a few weeks for sure."

The injury means Pogba will likely return to the starting XI after a few weeks of being in and out of the team.

In terms of other team news, Mourinho only had to add: "Nobody else is coming back from injuries."

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

MANCHESTER UNITED JOSE MOURINHO SIX WEEKS
