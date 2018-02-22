Cherop eyes a double at showpiece

207

Reigning Africa Cross Country championship Junior Women Gold Medalist Miriam Cherop who has exuded confidence of defending her title during this year's competition in Algeria. Photo by Gilbert Kimutai

Reigning African Cross country junior champion Miriam Cherop is keen to strike a double at the fifth Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria, on March 17.

Speaking before leaving Bomet to St Marks Teachers Training College in Kigari in Embu County, Cherop vowed to shrug off opposition.

“I feel stronger than ever before. My target is not only to retain the title but also to improve my personal best time in the track,” she said

Cherop, a Form Three Student at Aisaik Secondary school in Bomet Central, said she expects little challenge from perennial northern rivals Ethiopians in the March 17 duel.

“I will work hard this time round to stop any challenge from my team mates and other athletes like the Ethiopians who are also keen to grab the title from me,” said Cherop.

She was picked to the team after beating a strong field during the national cross country championship trials at Uhuru Gardens.