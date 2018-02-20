Commonwealth Games: Badminton Kenya pick two for Gold Coast

77

Mercy Joseph and Victor Odera

Kenya will be represented by Mercy Joseph and Victor Odera in the commonwealth games to be held in Australia from April 4-15.

The two were picked after two-day qualifiers held at Premier club over the weekend.

Mercy won the female category after winning all her matches while Wanyoike, who tied with John Wanyoike on seven points, was declared winner on head to head as he had beaten the latter in the preliminaries.

Kenya Badminton Association (KBA) chairman Peter Muchiri said the two players would take part in next month’s Uganda international tournament as part of their preparations for the commonwealth games.

He said they would start non-residential training on March 6 at Premier League, Nairobi, before joining the rest of the Kenyan contingent for residential training on March 15.

“We have a lot of hope on our players doing well in the club games and especially our female representative as this is her third international tournament. She has actually been touted as a possible qualifier for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo and is receiving support from the international body to make it,” he said.

Mercy Joseph won a bronze medal in the All-Africa games held in Brazaville Congo three years ago.

Muchiri also thanked the Government for facilitating their team selection and preparations for the club games.

“The presence of Ministry of Sport officials at the trials, the National Olympic Committee and the National Sports Council officials demonstrates the Government's commitment in developing the sport,” said Muchiri.

Coach Alfred Muthomi said he was confident the two would do Kenya proud in Gold Coast, Australia. [Gilbert Wandera]