Nine players given red cards by referee during Brazilian derby match

By Odero Charles Monday, February 19th 2018 at 22:07
Punches fly in Brazilian match
 

A derby match between Brazilian clubs Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned after nine players were given red cards.

The game was ended 11 minutes before full time on Sunday after Vitoria were left with too few players to finish the match.

Referee Jaílson Macedo de Freitas awarded Bahia a 3-0 victory after Vitoria's Bruno Bispo was sent off for arguing teammate Uillian Correia's second yellow moments before.

Initially, eight men were sent off in the ensuing scuffle- five from Bahia and three from Vitoria in a game marked by a mass punch-up between players from both sides.

With Vitoria down to six players, the match was abandoned in accordance with regulations.

Denilson opened the scoring for Vitoria after 33 minutes but Vinicius levelled with a penalty four minutes into the second half.

He celebrated with a provocative dance in front of the Vitoria supporters, which led to fury from the home players.

Punches were thrown from both sides and five men were sent off, three from Bahia and two from Vitoria.

Two more players, one from each side, were sent off a couple of minutes later, as tempers frayed and trouble spread to the terraces.

Vitoria v Bahia abandoned after 10 red cards
 

With 13 minutes left a fourth Vitoria player was sent off, prompting Bispo to kick the ball away and force the referee into awarding him his second yellow and a match-ending red.

Brazil's sporting court will now decide what action to take over the indiscipline and the result.

