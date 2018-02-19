Harambee Stars coach Paul Put resigns

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 19th 2018 at 16:07

 

Paul Put (L) and FKF President Nick Mwendwa (Photo: Courtesy)

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned as Kenya’s head coach months after taking up mantle from Stanley Okumbi. Football Kenya Federation has confirmed Put’s resignation which they have attributed to ‘his own’ personal reasons which have not been explained so far.

Put had been reported to be making pleas to the country’s football governing body to effect better management. On the list was what he termed as ‘qualified team’ that he required to help him manage Kenya’s soccer team.

He was recently linked with taking up Guinea job where the coach was fired after dismal CAF championship performance. The Belgian exits Harambee Stars role after having lifted the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup late 2017.

More to follow…

