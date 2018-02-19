Lucky Nakuru woman wins SportPesa Jackpot

By Brian Ukaya Monday, February 19th 2018 at 16:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Gaming firm SportPesa last week announced that a lucky Kenyan had won its Sh27, 246, 319 mid-week jackpot after predicting the outcome of 13 games.

"We have a winner!! SportPesa is proud to announce that SportPesa Jackpot has been WON worth Kshs. 27, 246, 319," Sportpesa wrote on their social media handles.

The winning Jackpot combination of the jackpot was : 2,1,X,2,2,X,1,X,1,2,2,1,2. Through their official Facebook account, SportPesa also revealed that additional players won bonus prizes- pocketing their payouts as follow; 13 Correct Predictions – Kshs. 27,246,319, 12 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 132,176, EACH, 11 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 17,288 EACH, 10 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 2,998 EACH.

SportPesa have unveiled the winner of the midweek Jackpot this afternoon.

The winner who is from Nakuru is a retired banker, Violet Wandaho Gathu.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

SportPesa runs the mid-week Jackpot games every week which will start over again at Sh10 million and the amount keeps increasing weekly until someone wins by correctly predicting the outcome of 13 games.

The big win comes barely a month after the Mega Jackpot of 230 Million was won by Gordon Ogada from Kibera.

SPORTPESA JACKPOT KSHS. 27 246 319
