Mombasa to host swimming gala as Taita Taveta host Term One games

77

Ahmed Hamid from Bandari club in action during a Swimming competition at Bandari College in Mombasa County on Saturday 9th December 2017. Photo/Kelvin Karani

Mombasa County will host the Coast Region secondary schools swimming gala.

Kenyatta Mwatate High School, in Taita Taveta County, will host other Term One games on March 14-17. The swimming competition will be held at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa, from March 9.

The winners of the games will represent the region at the national championships in Embu from April 6-14. Eldoret will host the Term Two games from July 27- August 5, while this year's East Africa games will be in Kigali, Rwanda, from August 14-26.

Elsewhere, the postponed Matuga sub-county secondary schools Term One games will be held on Thursday and Friday at Shimba Hills School.

After a meeting attended by sub-county officials led by their chairman, Robert Aran, the committee agreed to have the games this week.

Kaya Tiwi School will defend both the boys and girls' basketball titles, while Kwale High School and Matuga Girls High School will seek to defend the boys and girls' hockey titles.

"We must move forward. Therefore, we will have the games this week from Friday," said Aran.