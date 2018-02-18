Famous porn star Amandha Fox jumps to bankroll one of Italy’s oldest teams

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 15:23
Vicenza Calcio team lining up for a game in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

A famous porn star known as Amandha Fox has made the headlines after coming up to the limelight with an intention to bankroll one of Italy’s oldest teams, Vicenza Calcio. Media reports indicate that the adult film actor has decided to join the fans in the process of salvaging the team’s efforts to avoid shutting following financial problems that has drained it ever since it left the top flight leagues.

Amandha Fox [Photo: Courtesy]

After suffering the financial decline, the Serie C club is sitting on the brink of shut down after being declared bankrupt-a situation that has touched the fans to chip in.

“I love the Vicenza Calcio fans and I want to help them by paying 10 per cent of the sales proceeds of my 2018 calendar…some of my fans informed me that the Court of Vicenza has officially declared the bankruptcy of the city’s football team,” said Fox as she spoke with Italian media outlet Gazzettino.

Fox added that the situation at the club saddens her given that the club has performed well in the past and has been cherished by many clubs in following the Italian football.

“This news saddens me coming as it does exactly 40 years after the Lanerossi finished the 1977/78 championship in second place behind Juventus, so I asked the bankruptcy administrator to be able to pay my modest financial contribution to help the wonderful fans of Vicenza who care about their team,” she added, as NewsX reveals.

Formed in 1902, Vicenza Calcio is one of the oldest Italian clubs and it went to compete in Serie A for various number of years. The club was last relegated from the Serie A in 1998-1999 season, and has since been relegated to the Serie C tier.

The club was declared bankrupt buy the Italian court on January 8 sending panic that one of the oldest teams may be headed for close down.

 

 

 

 

