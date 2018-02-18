Liverpool eyeing Victor Wanyama as replacement for Emre Can who could depart to Juventus

345

Kenyan and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Jurgen Klopp is bracing himself for the departure of Emre Can to Juventus when his contract expires in the summer.

And according to the Daily Mail , he has identified Wanyama as his preferred replacement.

The Kenyan has yet to cement his place in the first team since returning from a knee injury, and has only started in the FA Cup against AFC Wimbledon and Newport County.

Wanyama joined Spurs two years ago from Southampton for £11million. After being sidelined for over 6 months with a knee injury, the Kenyan has recovered and has a substitute in a couple of games against Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Kenyan international hammered a shot leveling the scores between the Londoners and Merseyside outfit contributing to a hard fought 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Since his injury set in, English midfielders Harry Winks and Eric Dyer have establish themselves in Tottenham’s midfield and that only means he has to battle for his position back.

It remains unclear as to whether Mauricio Pochettino will let the Kenyan depart to Anfield after lifting them up in midfield with physical presence.