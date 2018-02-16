Simader misses the mark but makes a point

207

Sabrina Simader did what no other Kenyan woman had done before; compete in the giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics.

While most Kenyans were wrapped in the warmth of their blankets, 19-year-old Simader was writing history in the ice-cold county called Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Granted, Simader, who has lived in Austria since she was three years old, did not make a podium finish, but she surely ventured into uncharted waters as far as Kenyans are concerned.

She clocked one minute, 23 seconds and 27 micro-seconds to finish 59th in her first run of the women’s Giant Slalom. The final run will take place from 4am on Friday.

"I am happy to go for Kenya, but there are some problems, it's not so easy," said Simader, ahead of the competition.

"The organisation is difficult because in Kenya skiing is not so well known.

"We are not professional in Kenya, we are still on our way up. But we made it to Pyeongchang and I am really glad for that."

Simader still has extended family back in the east African country and she said they had been "really supportive".

As a one-woman team, Simader was the only person available to carry the Kenyan flag at Friday's opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, skier Mikaela Shiffrin opened her Olympics with a title and figure skaters Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot smashed their own world record to grab gold as the full Olympic competition resumed yesterday after days of wind disruption.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin kicked off her bid for multiple titles in Pyeongchang with a storming second run in the giant slalom, ending a nervous wait after it was postponed because of high winds on Monday.