Simader misses the mark but makes a point

By AFP Friday, February 16th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Sabrina Simader did what no other Kenyan woman had done before; compete in the giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics.

While most Kenyans were wrapped in the warmth of their blankets, 19-year-old Simader was writing history in the ice-cold county called Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Granted, Simader, who has lived in Austria since she was three years old, did not make a podium finish, but she surely ventured into uncharted waters as far as Kenyans are concerned.

She clocked one minute, 23 seconds and 27 micro-seconds to finish 59th in her first run of the women’s Giant Slalom. The final run will take place from 4am on Friday.

"I am happy to go for Kenya, but there are some problems, it's not so easy," said Simader, ahead of the competition.

"The organisation is difficult because in Kenya skiing is not so well known.

"We are not professional in Kenya, we are still on our way up. But we made it to Pyeongchang and I am really glad for that."

Simader still has extended family back in the east African country and she said they had been "really supportive".

As a one-woman team, Simader was the only person available to carry the Kenyan flag at Friday's opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, skier Mikaela Shiffrin opened her Olympics with a title and figure skaters Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot smashed their own world record to grab gold as the full Olympic competition resumed yesterday after days of wind disruption.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin kicked off her bid for multiple titles in Pyeongchang with a storming second run in the giant slalom, ending a nervous wait after it was postponed because of high winds on Monday.

SABRINA SIMADER WINTER OLYMPICS PYEONGCHANG
Next Story
Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties
RELATED STORIES
Simader poised to make history
Kenya’s Simader is among unlikely Olympic heroes
LATEST STORIES
Top guns battle at Kasarani

It will be another moment of riveting action tomorrow when local stars battle for slots in Track and Field to the 21st Commonwealth Games

Gor run riot in the Zoo

League champions run rings around Kericho side on home ground

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

Gianni Infantino discussed various areas he is eyeing for restructuring to minimize the expenditure in sports, which he says has eroded the football v

United star ‘demand’ Mourinho to change his playing position

United star has asked Jose Mourinho to change his playing position

More Stories
Simader misses the mark but makes a point

Sabrina Simader did what no other Kenyan woman had done before; compete in the giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Two costly mistakes people make in betting

There are dangers of loving a team too much. It brings over confidence that can be dangerous

TBT to Joginder Singh and Shekar Mehta, the greatest Safari Rally drivers

The late Joginder Singh and late Shekar Mehta are arguably the most successful Safari Rally drivers.

World Cup Trophy Tour important for Kenya's soccer growth

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity for fans all over the world to see live the original Trophy.

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Simader poised to make history

Simader poised to make history

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Why Echesa was cleared as Sports CS

Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • “My mum paid my debts, limited my spending,” premier league legend narrates his addiction to betting

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya's lone athlete at the winter Olympic games Sabrina Wanjiku finishes 59th in Giant Slalom
    Gor Mahia display a cosmic performance against KPL side Zoo Kericho
    Harambee Stars drops one point on international FIFA rankings
    AK Boss Jackson Tuwei promises a good pay package for the Commonwealth team