Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Plans are at an advanced stage for Left Foot Sports to launch a Division Two league in Mombasa.

This comes after a successful launch of the Division One league last year. Left Foot Sports Managing Director Aman Bhasin said the Division Two league would begin in April.

“Last year, we successfully launched Division One league that attracted over nine teams. We are expecting the league to have 15 teams this season,” said Bhasin.

“We have also completed plans to launch Division Two league in April and I am confident it will also be a success.

“We also want to spread our wings to Kisumu. We will launch a league there in September.”

Bhasin also said the Nairobi season would begin on February 24 with two Divisions – One and Two. The other three Divisions will kick-off at a later date.

Meanwhile, Rodric Ncube was honoured as the veteran player of the 2017 season during an awards ceremony held on Tuesday night. Hurlingham FC won the fair play award, MP Shah were crowned the most improved team, while Fornarina Khabesta was crowned the referee of the year. Junior Iganji bagged the youngest player award. Collated Awards: Best Goalkeeper winners; Sean Kiplangat (Strath FC — Division One), Wycliffe Asenji (Toyota Kenya — Division Two), James Muimi (Cosmos Limited —Division Three), Vincent Ochieng (M-Kopa Solar Kenya –Division Four) and Samson Otieno (Cube Movers Limited — Division Five).

Best Defender Awards: Alex Okombo.