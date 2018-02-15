'Another Blue is born' - Everton send congratulations to Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen on birth of fourth child

By Mirror Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 11:59
Wayne Rooney, his wife Coleen Rooney and children [Photo: Courtesy]

Everton have sent a congratulatory message to Wayne Rooney following the birth of his fourth child.

Rooney's wife Coleen confirmed the arrival of Cass Mac on Thursday morning.

She revealed the news on Twitter, posting: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful."

Everton were quick to congratulate the couple on the birth of their fourth child.

The club tweeted Wayne and Coleen, adding: "Another Blue is born!"

The couple have broken tradition with the name of their latest arrival.

Wayne, who returned to Everton in the summer, and Coleen already have three sons Kai, Klay and Kit.

Rooney returned to the Everton starting line-up for last weekend's victory over Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce's squad jetted out to Dubai this week for a warm-weather training camp with no match until next week.

 

WAYNE ROONEY COLEEAN ROONEY FOURTH CHILD EVERTON FAMILY DIVORCE
