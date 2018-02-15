Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi 'attempting to force summer transfer to Manchester United'

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 08:29
Mauro Icardi (R) celebrates with teammate Antonio Candreva (L) [Photo: Courtesy]

Mauro Icardi's representatives are trying to force a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

It is suggested that Mino Raiola, who is not actually Icardi's agent, is trying to help United once again by securing a deal.

Raiola is reportedly working alongside Wanda Nara, Icardi's wife and agent, to help him land a big money contract at Old Trafford.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Icardi is wanted by United, as well as other European teams.

Icardi will reportedly leave Inter if they fail to secure top three in Serie A - which means Champions League qualification.

The Argentine has also been linked to English champions Chelsea in the past as the Blues were seeking to bolster their squad by adding options upfront.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been reported to be interested in signing the Argentine. Reports indicate that Real’s coach Zinedine Zidane would prefer to bring a player who can replace Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has struggled to score goals despite making numerous appearances for the Los Blancos.

