KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Challenge Cup will be played in Changamwe ground, Mombasa County, on Saturday. Patrick Lumuba, the federation’s Coast branch organising Secretary, said the two-day tournament was open to clubs, colleges and schools and called on defending champions to bring back the trophies they won last year.

Shimo Prisons are the senior men title holders while Coast volleyball Club will be back for another shot at the senior women’s title. Kwale Girls High School and Waa Boys High will defend the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively.