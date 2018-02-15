KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

By Ernest Ndunda Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:01
Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Challenge Cup will be played in Changamwe ground, Mombasa County, on Saturday. Patrick Lumuba, the federation’s Coast branch organising Secretary, said the two-day tournament was open to clubs, colleges and schools and called on defending champions to bring back the trophies they won last year.

Shimo Prisons are the senior men title holders while Coast volleyball Club will be back for another shot at the senior women’s title. Kwale Girls High School and Waa Boys High will defend the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively.

KENYA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION CHANGAMWE TWO-DAY TOURNAMENT
Pipeline out to recapture continental club title
Mathare United continue to impress

Mathare United continue to impress

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Yesteryear stars seek fairytale comeback

Comeback tales will no doubt spice up Athletics Kenya Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Netball: Stage set for polls on March 24

All is set for the Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) elections on March 24 in Nairobi.

Kenya Para-Volley to select players ahead of the 2019 world youth championships

Kenya Para-Volley Federation (KPVF) will select national team players in April this year ahead of the 2019 World Youth Championships in South Africa.

Netball officials under fire over state of sport

Trouble is brewing at the Kenya Netball Federation (KNF), with a section of administrators accusing the General Secretar

