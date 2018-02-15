Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

207

Kassim Ahmed of GreenZone Property was crowned the most valuable player in the 2017 awards for the Left Foot Sports leagues.

Ahmed clinched the award in Division One alongside Kristian Malumbe of Madaraka United during the ceremony graced by officials from more than 50 corporates in Nairobi on Tuesday night. Joshua Kiyodhi of Sumo Insurance and Cetric Shimoli of Best African Cosmetic Limited won the award in Division Two.

Belvis Hamisi of Oil Libya FC and Duke Ombagi of Ping Limited were crowned in Division Three.

Wilfred Papu of Advert Eyez Limited and Peter Kuloba of Methodist Guest House won the MVP in Division Four while Joseph Matata of Senti Milan FC and Samuel Okinda of Tradewinds Aviation Services were winners in Division Five.

Selassie Atrash of Madaraka United won the golden boot award in Division One after notching 15 goals last season.

Ben Thuo of Schindler Limited was the winner in Division Two after notching 16 goals while Joshua Omweno of Liaison Group managed 10 goals to win the award in Division Three. The winner in Division Four was Junior Iganyi of DGK Kenya Limited on 12 goals while Mathew Mutua scooped the award for Division Five after finding the back of the net eight times.

Madaraka United retained the Division One title and won the prize money of Sh125,000. West Ham United finished second and bagged Sh75,000, with third-placed Consolidated Bank of Kenya taking home Sh85,000.

In Division Two, Sumo Insurance Brokers were crowned winners, taking home Sh80,000, Schindler Limited came second and pocketed Sh90,000, while third placed Davis & Shirtliff Limited earned Sh60,000.

MP Shah were the winners of Division Three, taking home Sh75,000, second-placed Ping Limited won Sh45,000, while Cosmos Limited banked Sh20,000. In Division Four, Advert Eyes Limited were crowned winners.