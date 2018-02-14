Coutinho to become a European by to benefit his club

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 10:03
Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Just one month after making a multimillion move from English giants Liverpool to the Spanish outfit Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup 2018 kick-off.

“Yes, I can get citizenship through my wife,” Coutinho told Spanish media.

According to the revelation of UK media, Express UK, the Brazilian has hatched the decision to help his new club by assuming a Portuguese nationality through his wife. Barcelona are locked out of a probability of signing any non-Euro players given that such slots are filled.

Spanish giants have several scouts all over South America but are tied by the laws put in place by the Spanish football management. Such laws limit the signature of players from non-Euro players to certain numbers.

Portuguese immigration laws allow spouses of their citizens to get citizenship through naturalization. The former Liverpool man has been married to his wife Aine for three years, and is set to make the decision that has been made by his teammates. Luis Suarez for instance has an Italian citizenship through his Italian wife Sofia Balbi.

The Catalans have other non EU players in Brazilian midfielder Paulinho and new signing Yerry Minha who also hails from South America.

Barcelona have had impressive campaign in the domestic Spanish top flight league, opening up a huge gap for the defending champions Real Madrid and other teams.

They are traveling to Londomn next week Tuesday to face off with Chelsea in the round 16 first leg of Uefa Champions League.

 

 

