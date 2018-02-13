Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The world-class duo have been rivals for the past 10 years - and Messi suspects things will remain this way

Lionel Messi doesn't believe he will ever be good friends with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Real Madrid star claiming the pair could be pals in the future.

Messi thinks him and Cristiano will never be friends [Photo: Courtesy]

The duo have been rivals throughout their illustrious careers, which has seen them pretty much take it in turns winning the Ballon d'Or since 2008.

They also represent the two powerhouses in Spanish football in Barcelona and Real Madrid, meaning one usually enjoys success at the expense of the other.

The pair have never shown disdain for one another, despite being the figureheads of their rival factions, but on the other hand, they have never had a relationship outside of work.

Despite this Ronaldo has previously said that he could one day be friends with Messi, once the duo have both retired from football.

The pair have both won five Balon d'Or trophies [Photo: Courtesy]

The Barcelona legend was recently asked if he agrees with Ronaldo but appears to hold a different opinion to his long-term rival.

"I don't know if we will be [friends in the future]," Messi told World Soccer magazine. "Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other.

"We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies, and that's the only time we speak.

"Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross very often."

Messi and Ronaldo have competed against each other throughout their careers [Photo: Courtesy]

Angel Di Maria recently spoke out about the duo and gave his opinion - based on the fact he has played alongside both stars - on who is better.

Angel Di Maria believes Messi is from a different planet [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking to TyC Sports, Di Maria said: "Messi is always the best, he's the best every year. Cristiano Ronaldo's a special player, but Messi is from another planet.

"There are no words to describe Messi, he always surprises you."

