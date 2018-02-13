Juventus confirm star man to miss Tottenham clash as teams confirm squads

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 09:57
Juventus star Paulo Dybala celebrates a goal in Serie A match [Photo: Courtesy]

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have received a major setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following the injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will be unavailable for Tuesday night clash with Tottenham Hotspurs.

Dybala is nursing knee injury and has been confirmed to be conspicuously missing from the Juventus’s quad list that they availed on Sunday. The Argentine forward has been having an impressive campaign in Turin. He has scored 14 goals in and 3 assists in 14 appearances.  After forming a formidable partnership with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, Dybala has been pivotal for the Old Lady in their campaign.

 Tottenham Hotspurs manager Mauricio Pochetino has heaped praises on his compatriot and has acknowledged his contribution to the Italian champions.

“Obviously, Paulo Dybala is a great player who knows how to make the difference,” said Pochetino, while speaking to the Italian press.

Juventus has already gone ahead to release a list of 19 players that they will field tonight as they aim at making a better campaign than what they did last season-reaching the Uefa Champions League final.

Tottenham on the other hand are said to be planning to maintain their squad that beat Arsenal 1-0 in English Premier League match.

With Harry Kane being on his top form, Juventus defenders willing be desperate to ensure that the English hitman is kept quiet.

A Daily Mirror news report quoted Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini praising Kane and highlighting him as the main danger man.

He said: “Kane is now among the elite players in the world. Over the last years, with the goals he has scored, he has been on the level of the best.”

“Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar – Kane has been on that level. He is one of those players that is irreplaceable and I am sure that Tottenham will be doing all they can to make sure he stays.” Chiellini added.

The Londoners are in pursuit of a better champions league performance after they crashed out at group stages in the past campaign.

JUVENTUS UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TOTTENHAM CLASH PAULO DYBALA
Next Story
Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton
RELATED STORIES
Only one thing is keeping Arsene Wenger at Arsenal - and it's not his ability to win the title
Ronaldo's fifth Ballon d'Or reignites eternal debate with Messi
LATEST STORIES
Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards registered mixed results in the preliminary round first leg matches of their continental assignment.

More Stories
PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards registered mixed results in the preliminary round first leg matches of their continental assignment.

Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

Bayern Munich are set to offer exclusive VIP treatment to fans in the form of a hotel room inside the Allianz Arena that includes a view of the pitch.

Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is struggling in front of goal since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arr

Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

Lionel Messi was so distraught at Barcelona missing out on reaching the 2012 Champions League final that he was reduced to tears after his side's semi

Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

As Paris St Germain gear up for their blockbuster Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, much of the media attention

Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points.

Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former player and new Bandari FC manager Wilson Obungu speaking to Victor Ogalle
    Bandari FC coach Ken Odhiambo reveals plans for match against KPL side Thika United
    Ismael Changawa aims to be Kenya’s top junior player
    Rehab Shan wins the Kenya national autocross championship at Jamhuri