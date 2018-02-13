Juventus confirm star man to miss Tottenham clash as teams confirm squads

345

Juventus star Paulo Dybala celebrates a goal in Serie A match [Photo: Courtesy]

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have received a major setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following the injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will be unavailable for Tuesday night clash with Tottenham Hotspurs.

Dybala is nursing knee injury and has been confirmed to be conspicuously missing from the Juventus’s quad list that they availed on Sunday. The Argentine forward has been having an impressive campaign in Turin. He has scored 14 goals in and 3 assists in 14 appearances. After forming a formidable partnership with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, Dybala has been pivotal for the Old Lady in their campaign.

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Mauricio Pochetino has heaped praises on his compatriot and has acknowledged his contribution to the Italian champions.

“Obviously, Paulo Dybala is a great player who knows how to make the difference,” said Pochetino, while speaking to the Italian press.

Juventus has already gone ahead to release a list of 19 players that they will field tonight as they aim at making a better campaign than what they did last season-reaching the Uefa Champions League final.

Tottenham on the other hand are said to be planning to maintain their squad that beat Arsenal 1-0 in English Premier League match.

With Harry Kane being on his top form, Juventus defenders willing be desperate to ensure that the English hitman is kept quiet.

A Daily Mirror news report quoted Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini praising Kane and highlighting him as the main danger man.

He said: “Kane is now among the elite players in the world. Over the last years, with the goals he has scored, he has been on the level of the best.”

“Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar – Kane has been on that level. He is one of those players that is irreplaceable and I am sure that Tottenham will be doing all they can to make sure he stays.” Chiellini added.

The Londoners are in pursuit of a better champions league performance after they crashed out at group stages in the past campaign.