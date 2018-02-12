Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

77

Wenger admits Lacazette’s confidence may have been affected by the signing of Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is struggling in front of goal since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrival.

Lacazette, who has scored only once in his last 13 matches, started on the bench against Spurs and missed two good late chances that could have prevented their 1-0 defeat.

The France striker has been a substitute since the club record £54 million addition of Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund was instantly installed as first-choice striker.

Asked if Lacazette, who was Arsenal's previous record signing, is suffering from a lack of confidence, Wenger said: “For him, one against one with the keeper, he is a good goalscorer.

“He has gone through difficult periods before. He works hard in training, works on his finishing.

"I don’t know what happened, did he not touch the ball well? It can happen, it is a fraction of a second.

"Maybe the confidence is not at its highest because he has seen a competitor coming in for him.”

Lacazette has scored nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since joining for £46.5m last summer.