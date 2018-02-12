Morata forced to declare himself fit for Chelsea after criticism over video of him dancing with his wife

345

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata dances with his wife Alice [Photo: Courtesy]

Alvaro Morata is available for Chelsea's Monday Night Football clash with West Brom, the striker was forced to declare in response to criticism on social media.

Antonio Conte feared the Spanish star would be out for the rest of the season due to a back injury with the under-fire boss saying he could be out for a "day, a month or the rest of the season".

Morata was bizarrely forced to speak out when he copped criticism from fans over a video posted on Instagram with his wife Alice Campello showing the forward dancing.

The video was posted by Alice, an Italian model and fashion designer with more than 1.3m followers, on Sunday night and shared on a fan site before she removed it.

Morata faced a backlash from Blues fans questioning the legitimacy of his injury, but he cleared up the confusion saying the footage was not recent.

He said: "Its old video. Im not injury im ok for the game tomorrow. A Lot of critics now.. but no problem for me!"

Morata hasn't played since he received a red card against Norwich on January 17 but could provide a boost for Chelsea in a busy run of fixtures.

After Monday's match against the Baggies, the Blues meet Hull in the FA Cup and Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 before facing both Manchester giants in the Premier League.

Morata has 13 goals for club and country this season but has drawn a blank in Chelsea's last six outings before suspension and injury.

Chelsea are looking for their third win since 2018 after posting below par results leaving them at the brink of being locked out of top four finish.