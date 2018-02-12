Russia blames US for playing ‘dirty tricks’ in doping scandal

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 12th 2018 at 12:26
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov [Photo: Courtesy]

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of perpetrating the doping scandal against Russian athletes.

According to a news report by Sports-oriented magazine, Inside the Games, Lavrov bashed the US while he was speaking to a Russian television station. He blamed the US on the sorry state which has led to the suspension of Russian Olympics Committee hence forcing some Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag. Lavrov asserted that US “cannot beat them fairly”.

"All rivals must be pushed to one side. All means are good [in a] campaign which is anti-Russian." He said.

He added that US has been trying all the means within their power to lock out strong competitors like Russia out of the Olympics so that they can have the leeway to dominate the sport.

According to Lavrov, US have taken hostage of the individuals who are being investigated in connection with Russian doping scandal. Grigory Rodchenkov who is the former director of Moscow Laboratory is an example of the several witnesses who are under the witness protection in the US.

Lavrov views this as a way through which the US is hell-bent on jeopardizing the Russian Olympics to ‘tame them.’

Some Russian athletes were compelled by circumstances to match under the ‘neutral’ IOC flag during the opening of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on February 9.

The axe fell on various Russian athletes. But a breakthrough came out after 168 athletes were later cleared for competition but on condition. The athletes are only allowed to compete under the tag “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

SERGEI LAVROV US RUSSIAN DOPING SCANDAL PYEONGCHANG WINTER OLYMPICS
Next Story
“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker
RELATED STORIES
Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved
CAS rejects appeals of 13 Russians on eve of Olympics
Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points.

Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

Arsenal legend blames Man United rising star for Paul Pogba's pathetic form

Paul Pogba is struggling to find his best form at the base of Manchester United's midfield of late - according to Martin Keown, it's down to Lingard

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

More Stories
Russia, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang survived a hacking scare on the eve of its opening on Friday, which its organizers have declined to reveal sources.

Interview: Why Olympic champ Kipchoge loves to run

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is currently the undisputed world No.1 over the 26.2-mile distance.

Cross Country: Team to Africa Championships picked

Stacy Ndiwa and Alfred Barkach will lead Kenya’s assault at the fifth edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria on March 17.

Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega