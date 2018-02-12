“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 12th 2018 at 09:13
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling (R) tackling Newcastle's Kenedy (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging what they termed as shambolic display against Newcastle United in the English Premier League match.

The Red Devils were beaten by a solitary goal that was scored by Matt Ritchie who handed the Magpies a win after a winless run at St. James Park dating to October 2017.

Jose Mourinho’s men fell for the first time to the Magpies after 6 years of impressive record over the newly promoted side. Manchester United manager has expressed his displeasure at how his defenders handled the situation.

Smalling gave a way a free kick which he and his teammates could rise to clear allowing Ritchie to fire a left-foot shot past helpless David De Gea.

Mourinho has brought his defenders into scrutiny. The Portuguese has chided his backline for being too casual in the way they handled the set piece. Smalling would then end up being booked for simulation in the second half of the game.

It is this display that has sent Manchester United supporters on a ranting mode calling for the axe to fall on the English defender.

A twitter user known as Hesham Bilal Hafiz posted that if he were the coach, he wouldn’t hesitate to flash out the player.

He posted: “I’d terminate Smalling’s contract even if it cost us £15m. Would be the best money we could spend. #mufc

Another who goes by the name United Xtra called the selection criteria into question arguing that it makes no sense for the coach to play Smalling ahead of summer signing Victor Lindelof or Marcos Rojo. A user called Brandon gave more description to highlight the flaws of the team. He posted that Mourinho only plays Lingard because he can meet his defensive roles, Lukaku fits being NFL player and Smalling is better off playing in Championship divoision.

While playing against Tottenham Hotspurs in Wembley, when Man United lost 2-0; Phil Jones blasted an own goal confirming the defensive fears for Jose Mourinho. Red Devils remain second in the league, trailing the league leaders by 16 points.

 

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle
Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

Russian, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea.

'It's a sign!' Why Liverpool fans love teenage Winter Olympics gold medalist

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang.

"He was a manager for a short time," Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record

Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville's fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a "prestigious pundit

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist

Former Manchester United star got upset by memes about him that he had to see a psychologist

PSG and Toulouse clash in doubt due to violent protests

PSG clash against Toulouse in doubt due to violent protests

PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

