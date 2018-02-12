KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

77

Vihiga County FC's Christopher Masinza (left) and Patila Omoto of Kariobangi Sharks FC during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Sunday Feb 11, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker and Posta Rangers drew 0-0 yesterday at Ruaraka as Mathare United came from behind to defeat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in Machakos.

Kariobangi Sharks were also held to a 2-2 draw by Vihiga United at the same venue in the first match.

After a goalless first half, new signing Andrew Murunga scored a brace for the debutantes while Ebrimah Sanneh and Eric Kapaito netted a goal each to secure a point for Sharks.

In the second match, Mathare’s Chrispin Oduor cancelled out George Mutimba’s opener in the 77th minute before they were awarded a penalty four minutes later after Festus Okiring handled a goal-bound shot in the box.

Okiring received his marching orders before Francis Omondi comfortably slotted home the penalty to secure a second win for Francis Kimanzi’s men.

In Awendo, Clinton Omondi’s 15th minute goal was all Sony Sugar needed to beat visiting Ulinzi Stars. It was a perfect response for Babu Salim’s men after they lost by the same margin to newcomers Wazito in their season opener tie in Nairobi.

It looked like an open game at Ruaraka with both sides creating half chances but neither of them could convert them to goals.

“We have played two very tough matches, but I am proud of my boys’ performance. That’s a crucial point for us,” said Rangers coach Sammy Omollo.

Tusker began strongly, creating two chances in the first 10 minutes. [Rodgers Eshitemi]