Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Man United goal keeper David De Gea [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea to Real Madrid. While speaking to the press ahead of their match with Newcastle United at St. James Park, Mourinho said that the club is focused on signing quality players rather than losing them.

As revealed by the UK-based media outlet, The National, the Portuguese said:

“Do you think a club that is trying to attract the best players is a club that is open to sell their best players? Makes no sense.”

"If you want to go to that level, we have to attract the best players like we did with Alexis, (Nemanja) Matic, (Paul) Pogba and so on, and don't let our best players go."

When asked about the Spanish giants’ability to sign Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as the next alternative if they miss on landing the Spaniard, Mourinho chose not to delve in the matter arguing that ‘he does not want to’ speak about Courtois.

Manchester United have been on a path to strengthen their squad after as they eye winning the premier after six years. The Portuguese signed Paul Pogba in a world record fee from Juventus, brought in Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and has since added Alexids Sanchez from Arsenal over the winter window.

The Red Devils are currently trailing their rivals Manchester city who are the league leaders by 16 points as they head to St. James Park to play Newcastle and reduce the gap.