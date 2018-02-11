Arsenal and Chelsea could battle out for Champions League winning manager

345

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique [Photo: Courtesy]

English Premier League giant clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are set to be embroiled in a battle not on player transfers or on-field encounter but this time on signing one of the most sought after managers in the market.

A report by the Spanish media Mundo Deportivo indicates that the two London clubs will lock horns to battle for the former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique who is out of employment as of now.

Speculation surrounding the potential exit of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has resurfaced one day after the Gunners were downed by their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs- where Harry Kane scored the solitary goal.

Arsenal fans have gone back to calling for Wenger’s exit. They believe that despite the squad improvement in transfers, the results will not change unless they dispose English Premier League’s longest serving manager.

Arsenal management have therefore been reported to be preparing a competition for Chelsea as they eye the Spaniard to be their long-term manager in the summer after Frenchman’s departure.

Chelsea on the other hand have been reported to be assessing the situation to replace their coach Antonio Conte. This is following the champions posted meagre result in their defense of the premier league crown.

Various names have been linked to the Chelsea job. List range from former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, to Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, former caretaker boss Guus Hiddink and Luis Enrique.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard is said to be ranked as the priority should the Italian be shown the door. The former Barcelona manager is seen as a person who would change Chelsea’s playing philosophy and change the fortunes of the club on-field. He coached Barcelona B before moving to first team coaching at Roma in 2011, Celta Vigo and then to Barcelona in 2014. While at Camp Nou, he lifted 9 trophies inclusive of Uefa Champions League and La Liga crown.

While reports have indicated that Antonio Conte could be sacked mid-season should the rot continue; the Italian has maintained that he is not ready to quit the Stamford Bridge and that he is ready to fight the battle.

Enrique on the other hand is also said to be unwilling to take the management of the club mid-season. Other reports from Spain further revealed that the Spaniard has promised Chelsea hierarchy that he will need Luis Suarez as his marquee signing if he moves to Chelsea.

Chelsea take on West Brom on Monday night in a match that may make or break Antonio conte’s fate at Chelsea. This is after back-to-back losses to Bournemouth and Watford.