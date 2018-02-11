What to expect from Man United and Liverpool matches…stats and predictions

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, February 11th 2018 at 11:11
Man United manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez (R) (Photo: Courtesy)

Manchester United travels to St. James Park to play Newcastle United. Rafael Benitez’s team was promoted to the premier league after spending some time in the cold for a few years at the Championship.  Jose Mourinho will be moving into this tie with confidence after comfortably beating another newly promoted side Huddersfield 2-0 at Old Trafford in the past fixture.

Benitez on the other side was rescued by Mohammed Diame’s goal which earned them a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace away.

The Red Devils have 56 points and are trailing the run-away league leaders Manchester City by 16 points. The Magpies are on the other side languishing at position 17, with 25 points as they stare at the possibility of dropping into the relegation zone.

Manchester United have not lost away to Newcastle for 6 years now. But in as much as they are the leading favourites for the game, jinx are broken. Rafael Benitez being at the helm of the management may spin things to their favour. Such can happen especially given the rivalry between the Spaniard and the Portuguese. This can be traced from the time that Mourinho coached Chelsea and Benitez coached Liverpool.

While Manchester United have only dropped points once (against Tottenham Hostpurs) in the past 5 matches, Newcastle are winless in their past 5 fixtures.

With the signature of Alexis Sanchez, the presence of Romelu Lukaku who is efficient against small teams and availability of Jesse Lingard; it can be easier to say that this match is Mourinho’s to lose.

Bets: Manchester United have only failed to score once in their past 7 matches when they lost 2-0 to Tottenham. Red Devils can possibly score two goals in today’s fixture given that they average 2 goals in a match. The same happens with the Magpies who have scored in 6 of their last 7 matches. They only failed to find the back of the net against Chelsea in the FA Cup loss. Manchester United have the upper hand to win this game but both teams are likely to score.

Southampton vs Liverpool

Liverpool also travels to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton. These are two teams with some level of relationship especially based on the fact that the Reds buy most of players from Southampton. Jurgen Klopp is missing certain players for this clash but after having staged impressive performances especially against big teams, he may not be worried after all. Nathaniel Clyne, Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are out of this clash.

The two teams have met 9 times since Jurgen Klopp took over the coaching role at the Merseyside club. Off all those occasions, Klopp has only dug a win twice.

Out of the 9 meetings, both teams scored in only three matches. In the other six, the losing team failed to score but the number of goals were lower.

The Saints have scored in all their past 5 matches with one of those goals coming in 1-1 draw against Tottenham at home.

Liverpool have also scored in 4 of their past fixtures. They only failed to hit the back of the net in a match against Swansea.

Bets: Liverpool have an upper hand in winning this match. Given their latest scoring record where they average 2 goals a match, they are the favouries. Southampton on the other have scored in each of their past 5 fixtures and are likely to hit the back of the net against their transfer clients. Both teams have high possibility of scoring.

 

 

 

 

 

JOSE MOURINHO RAFAEL BENITEZ MANCHESTER UNITED NEWCASTLE UNITED LIVERPOOL SOUTHAMPTON BETS
Next Story
“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record
RELATED STORIES
Why Man United may pull a surprise and win Champions League
‘Happy’ Man United fans link Jose Mourinho to Chelsea’s troubles
Why ‘nice guy’ Pogba allowed Sanchez to take a penalty at Huddersfield
LATEST STORIES
Former Man City star Mario Balotelli caught up in racist storm

Mario Balotelli may have fallen a victim of the latest racial abuse after the Italian was booked in a French League 1 match.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang survived a hacking scare on the eve of its opening on Friday, which its organizers have declined to reveal sources.

Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea.

'It's a sign!' Why Liverpool fans love teenage Winter Olympics gold medalist

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang.

“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record

Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville’s fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a “prestigious pundit

More Stories
What to expect from Man United and Liverpool matches…stats and predictions

Jose Mourinho and Rafael Benitez to revisit their rivalry as Ma United takes on endangered Magpies at St. James Park.

Jackpot winner moves to court to stay anonymous

But according to rules, the winner is required to provide name, town ...

Sports festival: Champs Kaya Tiwi tipped to boss Shanzu tourney

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School will be a force during the annual Shanzu Sports festival that has attracted mo

Kenya’s Simader is among unlikely Olympic heroes

Austrian-based youngster will be flying Kenya’s flag in South Korea

CAF championship calendar-year changed

2018 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions, which begin this weekend, will be the last staged between February and December.

Hazard beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to prestigious award

Eden Hazard has pipped Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the prestigious Best Belgian player in Foreign League award

Who will win the next mega jackpot? Here is a clue

Gordon Paul Ogada had just won Shs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot after getting all his 17 betting entries right.

Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big

Joy sweeps a city shanty as Paul Ogada is declared winner of the SportPesa Sh230 million jackpot

Kibera man dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque

Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot winner arrives in style to pick up his cheque

“I lost my parents 20 years ago, I thank Wanyama for saving my bet in Liverpool -Tottenham draw,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega