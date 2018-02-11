“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola mocks painfully Neville's poor record

By AFP Sunday, February 11th 2018 at 09:41
Man City manager Pep Guardiola gesturing during a match, (inset) Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville (Photo: Courtesy)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville’s fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a “prestigious pundit” in response to criticism from the Sky Sports analyst.

Neville labelled Guardiola’s decision to name only six substitutes for last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Burnley due to a spiralling injury crisis as “a joke”.

Also an ex-England coach, Neville believes an opportunity should have been given to one of City’s many promising academy prospects.

“If you’re the academy or reserve team manager at Manchester City, you must think: ‘I’m wasting my time,’” added Neville.

Guardiola had already defended his decision by saying that he could not pick a player from City’s elite development squad as they had faced a game on the Friday night.

But also took a fresh dig at Neville by making a disparaging reference to his disastrous four-month spell as manager of Valencia in 2016.

“This guy, the pundit, he has to know my job is serious. It’s not a joke, never is it a joke. It’s so serious. And he should know that because he was a manager – for a short time.”

However, Guardiola refused to say he could refuse to name a full compliment of subs again in coming weeks.

“It’s not a book where you have to follow the rules. Sometimes I say: ‘OK, I take that decision.’

“And of course the prestigious pundit can say whatever he wants. But I take the decisions.”

Many pundits, including Neville and former England captain Alan Shearer, interpreted Guardiola’s decision as a protest against a number of dangerous challenges made on City players during recent matches.

Leroy Sane was ruled out until mid-March after his ankle ligaments were damaged by a wild tackle from Joe Bennett during City’s FA Cup fourth-round win at Cardiff on January 28, while Kevin de Bruyne and Brahim Diaz were on the receiving end of bad challenges against West Brom.

Guardiola played down that suggestion, adding that in his decade-long coaching career he had always previously named a full bench.

 

 

 

PEP GUARDIOLA MOCK GARY NEVILLE COACHING RECORD
Next Story
Kane bites Arsenal, reminds Wenger of the player he 'rejected'
RELATED STORIES
Yeovil mocks Alexis Sanchez shortly after being awarded Man of the match in United win
Injury hit Manchester City as Sane is ruled out for weeks
Messi upsets Ronaldo with more records at Bernabeau after El Classico win
LATEST STORIES
Former Man City star Mario Balotelli caught up in racist storm

Mario Balotelli may have fallen a victim of the latest racial abuse after the Italian was booked in a French League 1 match.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang survived a hacking scare on the eve of its opening on Friday, which its organizers have declined to reveal sources.

Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea.

'It's a sign!' Why Liverpool fans love teenage Winter Olympics gold medalist

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang.

“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record

Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville’s fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a “prestigious pundit

More Stories
Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea.

'It's a sign!' Why Liverpool fans love teenage Winter Olympics gold medalist

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang.

“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record

Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville’s fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a “prestigious pundit

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist

Former Manchester United star got upset by memes about him that he had to see a psychologist

PSG and Toulouse clash in doubt due to violent protests

PSG clash against Toulouse in doubt due to violent protests

PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Monaco star Fabinho

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign Neymar

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign superb Neymar from PSG

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega