Kane kills off Arsenal again as Spurs gets their revenge over rivals

Harry Kane celebrating a goal against Arsenal in English Premier League match, (Inset) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in distress [Photo: Courtesy]

Harry Kane tormented Arsenal again as the Tottenham striker’s clinical finish sealed a 1-0 win in the north London derby at Wembley yesterday.

Kane’s header early in the second half gave Tottenham the victory their enterprising display deserved as Mauricio Pochettino’s side climbed to third in the Premier League.

It was the Tottenham striker’s seventh goal in seven league games against the club that rejected him as a youngster.

Kane’s latest heroics also made it sweet revenge for Tottenham after they were beaten at Arsenal earlier this season.

In the first north London derby at Wembley for 25 years, Tottenham extended their recent mastery over Arsenal, who have won only once in the last eight league meetings with their hated neighbours.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine league matches and remain in a good position to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

“Harry Kane is not old fashioned, he is the present and the future. We are so proud he is in our side,” Pochettino said when an interviewer asked about Kane’s “proper old-fashioned centre forward’s header”.

“In the second half we found space and created problems. It should have been 3-0.”

In stark contrast, this was another dispiriting day for Arsenal in a season already marred by too many painful moments.

Arsenal’s first defeat in 10 visits to Wembley is a huge blow to their hopes of returning to the Champions League.

The Gunners fell seven points behind Tottenham and are six adrift of the top four.

“Once they scored you could see we were wobbling and they could have scored more but in the last 10 minutes we should have come back to 1-1,” Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said.

“The first goal was key and we conceded it. Kane made the difference.”

From the start, it was clear Tottenham would be the aggressors in the latest meeting between these eternal rivals in front of a Premier League record crowd of 83,222.

Kane’s clever flick sent Dele Alli racing clear and when he whipped over a low cross, Shkodran Mustafi poked an attempted clearance towards his own goal, forcing Petr Cech to make a save.