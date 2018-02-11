KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

77

BANDARI VS-CHEMELIL-MOMBASA; ;Bandari's Shaban Kenga blocks Chemeli's Kelvin Wesonga during their premier league match at Mbaraki Sports grounds in Mombasa

Bandari battled to a barren draw against Chemelil in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club yesterday.

The result means both teams maintained a good start to the KPL season after they registered wins last weekend where Bandari beat Sofapaka 3-0 while Chemelil upset former champions Tusker 2-0.

In yesterday’s match well handled by referee Japheth Juma, the two teams created chances but they could not make them count.

David King’atua came closer to scoring for Bandari in the 15th minute but his shot went begging.

Bandari had another chance two minutes into second half but Anthony Wambani failed to tap in a cross from Shaban Kenga.

Clifford Omondi, Philip Muchuma and Hillary Abdul were outstanding for Chemelil Sugar.

Elsewhere, Juventus ground out a 2-0 win at Fiorentina on Friday after the hosts had a penalty revoked in another contentious incident involving the video replay system (VAR).

Federico Bernardeschi scored against his old club and Gianluigi Buffon made his 500th league appearance for the Turin side but it was all overshadowed by the latest episode involving VAR.

Fiorentina were awarded a first-half penalty for handball by Giorgio Chiellini and Jordan Veretout waited for nearly three minutes to take the spot kick before the referee indicated he would review the incident. [Ernest Ndunda, Reuters]