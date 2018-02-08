Man United 'closing on £45million Fabinho as negotiations over summer switch begin'

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 09:25
Man United manager Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Monaco star Fabinho.

The Red Devils are believed to be in talks with the Ligue 1 outfit over a possible £45million summer transfer.

Jose Mourinho was linked with the Brazilian last month but remains keen to make the move happen when the transfer window reopens.

 Mourinho is out looking for a versatile holding midfielder to help out Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the pivot. This is what the Portuguese thinks of the Brazilian who is gifted and can operate in two different positions. Fabinho can play as a defensive midfielder or full-back right.

Mourinho has already acquired Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal on a swap deal that saw Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkitaryan move to the Emirates.

He has not shown his intention to halt the strengthening of the squad and that explains his pursuit for the Brazilian international.

Sky Sports Italia claim United chiefs have made contact with Monaco in a bid to get a deal thrashed out before the summer.

However, they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is seeking to tie down English defender Luke Shaw with a new contract. Shaw is in line to win a new long-term deal at Manchester United before the end of the season.

The England full-back appears to have won over manager Jose Mourinho after a torrid couple of years under the Red Devils' demanding boss.

The player still has 18 months left on his £80,000-a-week contract, after United took up a one-year option last year to automatically extend his deal into 2019.

But Shaw has since impressed in recent weeks and has a chance for a rare run in the side from now until the summer, with the Old Trafford giants planning to tie him down on improved terms.

 

