Kenya ready to host the World Cup

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya may not be playing in this year's World Cup but local fans will have an opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy when it arrives later this month.

The trophy tour is sponsored by Coca-Cola and Kenya is one of the 10 African countries where fans will have a chance to see the iconic cup.

The company yesterday said it had organised a fans and consumer viewing opportunity on February 27 at the Kenya International Convention Centre.

The trophy will first be taken to State House on February 26. According to the company's senior brand manager, Rodney Nzioka, picking Kenya for the tour was proof of the pride they take in local fans.

"The World Cup normally brings the country to a virtual standstill due to football's unifying power and we are excited to share with Kenyans the rare chance to view the Fifa World Cup trophy.

"We have been actively involved in promoting local talent with Dennis Oliech and Macdonald Mariga as some of the talents that have been identified through the Copa Coca-Cola tournament," he said.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that in sports, no symbol stands stronger than the World Cup trophy.

"Everyone recognises the significance of the trophy as a unifying force. We are happy to partner with Coca-Cola and take the trophy to the fans."