Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Bhubesi Pride volunteer coaches are conducting children’s rugby training camps in Nairobi ahead of Saturday’s Touch rugby tournament at Braeburn School Garden Estate.

The G4S-sponsored rugby, now in its seventh edition, was launched on January 31, attracting 280 children from Drive Inn and Thika Road primary schools and St Teresa Girls and St Teresa Boys schools.

Finlay Wilson (Scotland) and Becca Wye (England/Columbia) are conducting the two-day training sessions.

“Both of us are enjoying and the kids are really smart and good at playing. It has been good to see the improvement already in the two-day training sessions we have had,” Wilson told The Standard Sports.

“If you get kids’ skill there is nothing that can stop you from reaching international level. It would be incredible to see these kids play for Kenya at the World Sevens one time. The sky is the limit for these kids. They are all smart, athletic and I don’t see any reason why they cannot go on and represent Kenya at international level.”

Wye was equally impressed.

“It is exciting to train kids at such an early age. I have noticed that most of them are quick learners. What they need is get support to enable them go through the stages. A lot of them would love to go on and play for Kenya,” said Wye.

The duo, who visited the Standard Media Group offices yesterday, were accompanied by G4S Marketing and Communications office Yvette Miyoma.