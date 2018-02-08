Shedu appeals for medical assistance

By Gilbert Wandera Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 00:00
Former Harambee Stars assistant coach Rishadi Shedu is seeking financial aid to undergo an operation in India.

Shedu requires Sh1.8 million for an operation on his leg, and has organised a fundraiser on March 2 at Charter Hall in Nairobi.

Shedu, who has also handled several top clubs in the country, including Ulinzi Stars, Bandari and KCB, says his condition has left him unable to walk and thus cannot undertake day to day activities.

“I broke my leg five years while training Bandari and since then I have undergone three operations. But after the operations, my left leg has kept worsening and right now I cannot walk properly," he said.

Shedu has asked well-wishers to turn up in large numbers and help him raise the funds.

“Football is the only thing I can do... but if  I am unable to walk there is nothing much I can do and so this is a passionate appeal for help to help me get back on my feet,” said Shedu, who now handles Star Soccer Academy.

Shedu has specifically pleaded with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Ministry of Sports as well as corporates to assist him.

