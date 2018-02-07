SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 13:31
Gordon Paul Ogada (R) being handed the paycheck [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya’s betting firm SportPesa have unveiled the winner of Mega Jackpot Shs 230 Million Gordon Paul Ogada this afternoon. A limousine was dispatched to pick the new millionaire in town to receive his paycheck. Accompanying him was the recent Shs 221 Million jackpot winner Samuel Abisai, who hit the headline after becoming the first Kenyan to win multimillion in betting.

A limousine picks Gordon Ogada from his residence in Kibera to pick his cheque [Photo: Courtesy]

Ogada becomes the second person to win the mega jackpot after Kakamega born Samuel Abisai took the Kenyan media by storm after he broke the duck winning Shs 221 Million.

At his homecoming, Abisai revisited his life as a child and how he grew up in a humble family background.

 “I attended Mwiyala Primary school where we learnt in a harsh environment. My father sells ropes and has braved rain and scorching un to fend for me and my siblings. I am humbled that you came to celebrate with me today,” he said.

He went ahead to promise assistance for the youth who are pursuing sports as a way of giving back to the society.

 “Our youths have potential to grow into responsible individuals but poverty has denied them that chance. I will use part of the money I won to support talented young people.”

More to come...

SPORTPESA MEGA JACKPOT WINNER UNVEILED GORDON PAUL OGADA
Next Story
Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time
RELATED STORIES
Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big
Kibera man who won Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque
“I lost my parents 20 years ago, I thank Wanyama for saving my bet in Liverpool -Tottenham draw,” says SportPesa jackpot winner
LATEST STORIES
Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Do-or-die battle on the cards

Kamworor and Rungaru to size each other up at Uhuru Gardens

Ronaldo down but not out

Cristiano has only scored eight goals in 17 La Liga games this season.

Kenyans eye victory in Namibia

Kenya face United Arab Emirates in the opening match today as they chase a slot in next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Naming team no walk in the park for coach Kerr

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said picking his final squad for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match is not an easy

More Stories
Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big

Joy sweeps a city shanty as Paul Ogada is declared winner of the SportPesa Sh230 million jackpot

Kibera man who won Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque

Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot winner arrives in style to pick up his cheque

“I lost my parents 20 years ago, I thank Wanyama for saving my bet in Liverpool -Tottenham draw,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner.

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man

Kenya’s betting firm SportPesa have unveiled the winner of Mega Jackpot Shs 230 Million Gordon Paul Ogada this afternoon.

Samuel Abisai welcomes new jackpot winner, worth Shs 230Million

Kenya’s betting firm Sportpesa has rolled out a treat for the new Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Ogada Paul, who bagged Shs 230 Million early this week.

Why Man United may pull a surprise and win Champions League

Man United have the squad depth to cope with the demands of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Why Wenger is smiling again

Arsene Wenger can suddenly look to a brighter future, thanks to a revitalised attack spearheaded by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Lucky Kenyan wins Sh230 Million SportPesa Jackpot

SportPesa Mega Jackpot has been won

‘Happy’ Man United fans link Jose Mourinho to Chelsea’s troubles

Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at Watford on Monday night has deepened the growing sense of doom around both the club and manager Antonio Conte.

Conte sends players on leave as Spanish coach is tipped for Chelsea job

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has given his players a two-day leave after 4-1 thrashing by Watford at Vacarage Road on Monday night.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ways to increase your betting odds

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Continental football: Kenya’s representatives start at preliminary level against unknown clubs

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former Harambee Stars player Rishadi Shedu urges well wishers for assistance
    World Cup trophy to arrive in Kenya on February 26th 2018
    Harambee Stars Head Coach Paul Put wants more time to improve the squad
    Aliyekuwa mchezaji wa timu ya taifa Harambee Stars Rishadi Shedu auguza jeraha la mguu