SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man

Gordon Paul Ogada (R) being handed the paycheck [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya’s betting firm SportPesa have unveiled the winner of Mega Jackpot Shs 230 Million Gordon Paul Ogada this afternoon. A limousine was dispatched to pick the new millionaire in town to receive his paycheck. Accompanying him was the recent Shs 221 Million jackpot winner Samuel Abisai, who hit the headline after becoming the first Kenyan to win multimillion in betting. A limousine picks Gordon Ogada from his residence in Kibera to pick his cheque [Photo: Courtesy]

Ogada becomes the second person to win the mega jackpot after Kakamega born Samuel Abisai took the Kenyan media by storm after he broke the duck winning Shs 221 Million.

At his homecoming, Abisai revisited his life as a child and how he grew up in a humble family background.

“I attended Mwiyala Primary school where we learnt in a harsh environment. My father sells ropes and has braved rain and scorching un to fend for me and my siblings. I am humbled that you came to celebrate with me today,” he said.

He went ahead to promise assistance for the youth who are pursuing sports as a way of giving back to the society.

“Our youths have potential to grow into responsible individuals but poverty has denied them that chance. I will use part of the money I won to support talented young people.”

