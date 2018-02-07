Basketball: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

77

USIU's Ryan Otsimi (left) and Fredrick Odhiambo of Blades during KBF League match at Strathmore University on Nov 12, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Winners will meet KPA in battle for national league title.

Hosts Strathmore University Blades beat Ulinzi Warriors 3-1 to qualify for the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League play-off finals.

Blades are poised to meet defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in their first ever finals in the league.

Blades will also play, for the first time, in the FIBA Africa Zone V Clubs Championships to be held in Kigali, Rwanda in August.

“This is a dream come true for us. Our good preparation this season has paid off,” said Blades head coach Tony Ochieng.

Blades, who had forced a 1-1 tie with Ulinzi a week ago, were favoured by statistics in all departments in the just concluded Game Three and Four.

Blades edged Ulinzi 63-60 in Game Three for a 2-1 aggregate score. Brian Onyango and Fidel Okoth scored 23 and 14 points for the winners.

Veteran player, Ancette Wafula, scored a game high 27 points as John Washika added 15 for Ulinzi. Blades registered 17-12, 10-15, 15-13, 13-15 and 8-5 in the quarters.

Ulinzi head coach, William Balozi, had hoped he would turn the tables on Blades in Game Four at the weekend, but things did not go his way.

Blades won the final clash 73-53 to stretch their aggregate to 3-1. Samuel Mugoko and Joseph Ongoro sunk 15 points apiece for the winners while Erick Mutoro and William Ochieng had 13 and 10 for Ulinzi.

“The tempo of the game was very high but we coped. We were good in offence and defence.

“We took advantage of Ulinzi’s porous backline when we realised they were under pressure to score,” Ochieng said.

Ochieng plans to recruit two key forwards ahead of the regional outing in Rwanda.

“We will go back to the drawing board and plan. We will play more friendly matches to strengthen the squad.

“We not only want to win the KBF league, but we are eager to be FIBA regional champions,” Ochieng declared.

Meanwhile, Zetech University’s Sparks beat Machakos University with a 35-14 in the ongoing Kenya University Sports Association Games.