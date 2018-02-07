It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

By Jonathan Komen and Dennis Okeyo Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 00:00
10000m runner Alice Aprot in training session ahead of Rio Olympics 2016 at Kipchoge Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on July 21, 2016.[PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO/STANDARD]

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

There will be no love lost when top guns lock horns at the Lotto National cross country trials at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Saturday.

There are plenty of mouth-watering clashes on the cards as National Police Service cross country champion Stasy Ndiwa, a police constable, leads fellow cops in staging arrests. Hellen Obiri marshals Kenya Defence Forces troops while Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot of Kenya Prisons Service prepare to send to jail her opponents.

Automatic slots

The sudden loss of affection will hardly come as a surprise to the athletes as they battle for 24 automatic slots for the first six across the line and every athlete will long to finish within the bracket.

After years of playing the understudy, a legion of young athletes who have graduated into the senior ranks are threatening to seize the moment and secure the prized tickets to the fifth Africa Cross Country Championships set for Chlef, Algeria, on March 17.

Aprot, the reigning Africa cross country champion, is keen to stop her opponents.

 “I will be glad to defend my title. At the moment I am nursing a knee injury. But I hope it will heal before the trials on Saturday,” she said.

Victory for Aprot, the younger sister of 2010 World Cross Country Champion Joseph Ebuya, would offer her a reprieve. She dropped out of Munyaka Secondary School near Nyahururu for lack of school fees and decided to concentrate on athletics.

“In 2010, I made the team to the World Junior Championships in Moncton, Canada, where I won bronze. I received some cash rewards from the Government which helped me pay my school fees in Form One and Form Two,” said Aprot, an alumnus of Losokwo Primary School in Nyahururu, said in a past interview.

The fifth-born then travelled to Eldoret to practise athletics and the results have been amazing. She has the Africa cross country 8km bronze and gold (Kampala, 2014 and Cameroon, 2016) respectively, 2015 All Africa Games 5,000m (bronze) and 10,000m (gold), and Africa 10,000m gold she won in a championship record in 2016.

Head coach John Kimetto is well aware of the tough fight ahead. “I am well aware the battle between the top stars and the upcoming athletes will not be no easy. We hope to pick a strong team. We are in the final stages of preparation. I’m aware some of our stars are not keen to go for the Africa Cross Country Championships, so we expect new faces,” he said.

LOTTO NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS UHURU GARDENS
Next Story
Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues
LATEST STORIES
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

More Stories
It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

32 Russians appeal Pyeongchang exclusion to CAS

Thirty-two Russian athletes appealed their Pyeongchang Olympics exclusion by the International Olympic Committee over a doping scandal.

Athletics: Emmanuel Korir breaks African Indoor record

Kenyan sensation Emmanuel Korir announced himself on his return, breaking the African Indoor record in the 800m at the NYRR Millrose Game in New York

Russian athletes not yet off the hook, says IOC

International Olympics Committee, IOC, has opposed the quest to admit the 15 banned Russian athletes into the Olympic Winter Games.

Edna battle Japanese record holders: Tadese makes maiden appearance in 13.1-mile race

Kiplagat's consistency makes her favourite despite carrying slow personal best to start line.

Doping: More athletes from Russia may make it to Olympics

Thirteen Russian athletes and two coaches banned for life for doping and then controversially cleared of wrongdoing may be headed to the Pyeongchang O

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour: Chebet, Birgen among top guns tonight

Winny Chebet and Bethwel Birgen headline Kenya’s squad at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, the opening stop of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour tonight.

Rudisha training his daughter is the cutest photo you'll ever see

David Rudisha trains with daughter as he continues his battle to recover from an injury ahead of Commonwealth Games

CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

Twenty-Eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned

Top guns in fierce battle

Top guns in fierce battle

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bungoma stadium to be upgraded
    Kenya open golf receive more sponsorship
    Zilizala Viwajani: Ufadhili wa golf
    How to register and place a bet on Mbet