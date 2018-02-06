Debuchy blames Wenger for failed Man United move as Ramsey is lined up for a new deal

345

Mathieu Debuchy in a past game [Photo: Courtesy]

Mathieu Debuchy says he was "angry" at Arsene Wenger after he was denied a move to Manchester United.

The defender claims the Arsenal boss rejected an approach from their Premier League rivals for his services.

Debuchy, who joined St Etienne last month, told RMC Sport : “I would have liked to have left Arsenal earlier and to have played for a different club.

“There were moments when I was angry with the manager.

“There was an approach from Manchester United and he did not want me to leave.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made moves to tie down Aaron Ramsey to a new deal — but it could cost them more after Mesut Ozil’s mega-contract.

Aaron Ramsey celebrating against Everton in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Midfielder Ramsey , who is in superb form and scored a hat-trick against Everton at the weekend, is into the final 18 months of his current agreement and at 27 his next one will be the most important of his career.

The Gunners have effectively moved the goalposts on contracts with their £350,000-a-week three-year deal for Ozil, and even manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that more of their players will want to follow suit.

Arsenal’s huge offer beat off rival interest from Manchester United and Barcelona and came after Alexis Sanchez’s departure as they had to break the bank to keep Ozil.

Ian Wright has accused Arsene Wenger of destroying Alexandre Lacazette 's confidence.

The France striker sealed a move to Arsenal in the summer for a whopping £46.5million. However, after a promising start Lacazette has failed to replicate the kind of form he showed for Lyon last season when he scored 37 goals in 45 appearances.