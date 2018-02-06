Debuchy blames Wenger for failed Man United move as Ramsey is lined up for a new deal

By Mirror Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 10:06
Mathieu Debuchy in a past game [Photo: Courtesy]

Mathieu Debuchy says he was "angry" at Arsene Wenger after he was denied a move to Manchester United.

The defender claims the Arsenal boss rejected an approach from their Premier League rivals for his services.

Debuchy, who joined St Etienne last month, told RMC Sport : “I would have liked to have left Arsenal earlier and to have played for a different club.

“There were moments when I was angry with the manager.

“There was an approach from Manchester United and he did not want me to leave.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made moves to tie down Aaron Ramsey to a new deal — but it could cost them more after Mesut Ozil’s mega-contract.

Aaron Ramsey celebrating against Everton in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Midfielder Ramsey , who is in superb form and scored a hat-trick against Everton at the weekend, is into the final 18 months of his current agreement and at 27 his next one will be the most important of his career.

The Gunners have effectively moved the goalposts on contracts with their £350,000-a-week three-year deal for Ozil, and even manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that more of their players will want to follow suit.

Arsenal’s huge offer beat off rival interest from Manchester United and Barcelona and came after Alexis Sanchez’s departure as they had to break the bank to keep Ozil.

Ian Wright has accused Arsene Wenger of destroying Alexandre Lacazette 's confidence.

The France striker sealed a move to Arsenal in the summer for a whopping £46.5million. However, after a promising start Lacazette has failed to replicate the kind of form he showed for Lyon last season when he scored 37 goals in 45 appearances.

MATHIEU DEBUCHY ARSENE WENGER MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER AARON RAMSEY
Next Story
Pique in trouble over offensive celebration against Espanyol
RELATED STORIES
Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm Rihanna after she watched Arsenal destroy Everton
Mourinho eyes Everton star to replace De Gea, Ronaldo could be part of the deal
What Mesut Ozil said about Arsene Wenger in his autobiography - and why it's reason he re-signed
LATEST STORIES
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

More Stories
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

10-man Chelsea crashed, thrashed in rare historic loss

Antonio Conte's future as Chelsea boss was cast into further doubt as his 10 men were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Monday night

Arsenal defender claims Arsene Wenger blocked move to Manchester United

Mathieu Debuchy says he was "angry" at Arsene Wenger after he was denied a move to Manchester United.

Conte says he does not fear getting sacked after Chelsea humiliation

The heavy defeat saw bookies Paddy Power suspend betting on Conte getting the boot.

Fans unhappy with what Pogba did during minute’s silence

Paul Pogba accused of lacking respect during minute’s silence

Mourinho rules out signing a striker but targets ‘new Hazard’ from Borussia Dortmund

Man United will look to beat Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic

Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm Rihanna after she watched Arsenal destroy Everton

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm after their 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday evening

Madrid troubles mount as star plans to quit, Ronaldo fumes at substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo was withdrawn for the first time in over seven months after staging a disappointing performance, after which Marcos Asensio came in

Martial’s valentine’s gift arrives early as girlfriend confirms she is pregnant

Antony Martial could be one of the happiest men in the Red Devils squad, if the announcement by her girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz on her Instagram page.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bungoma stadium to be upgraded
    Kenya open golf receive more sponsorship
    Zilizala Viwajani: Ufadhili wa golf
    How to register and place a bet on Mbet