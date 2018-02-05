Jose Mourinho fires strong warning to Pep Guardiola

By Brian Ukaya Monday, February 5th 2018 at 13:13
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jose Mourinho has warned Pep Guardiola that his team is set to topple Manchester City next season.

The Manchester United boss managed to bring former Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford having stolen him from Manchester City’s clutches.

Mourinho is confident that his team will beat Manchester City after the crucial signings he managed to make during the just recently closed transfer window.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Speaking to journalists, Mourinho said that his team lacks nothing.

“Our team is complete, we lack nothing,” Mourinho said.

“But if you have the chance to get some special players, some player in special circumstances, some player you would do in the summer and you have the chance to now, that’s a special situation and you try to do it.”

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

JOSE MOURINHO PEP GUARDIOLA MANCHESTER CITY
