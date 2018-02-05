Jose Mourinho fires strong warning to Pep Guardiola

207

Jose Mourinho has warned Pep Guardiola that his team is set to topple Manchester City next season.

The Manchester United boss managed to bring former Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford having stolen him from Manchester City’s clutches.

Speaking to journalists, Mourinho said that his team lacks nothing.

“Our team is complete, we lack nothing,” Mourinho said.

“But if you have the chance to get some special players, some player in special circumstances, some player you would do in the summer and you have the chance to now, that’s a special situation and you try to do it.”

